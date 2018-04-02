ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (CBA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

Headlines about ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CBA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5797680694603 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 173,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,474. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund

ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, with an equal emphasis on current distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

