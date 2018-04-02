Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $6.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $306.05 and a one year high of $435.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36,856.93, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $496.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

