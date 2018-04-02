Embraer SA (ERJ) Holdings Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Embraer worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Embraer by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,728,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,076 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $49,590,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,940,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,089,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,887,000 after acquiring an additional 539,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 92.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 538,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 924,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $4,774.64, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Embraer SA (Embraer) is a manufacturer of jets of 70 to 130 seats. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market, and Other Related Businesses segment, which provides fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for its production of helicopters.

