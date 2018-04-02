News stories about Cleco Corporate (NYSE:CNL) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cleco Corporate earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 42.948568606682 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE CNL opened at $55.36 on Monday. Cleco Corporate has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cleco Corporate (CNL) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/cleco-corporate-cnl-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-27-updated.html.

Cleco Corporate Company Profile

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleco Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleco Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.