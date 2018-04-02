Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Vertical Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

CLF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 10,543,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,377,786. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19. The company has a market cap of $2,066.94, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $7,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,592,000 after purchasing an additional 774,210 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,754,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 725,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 367,940 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

