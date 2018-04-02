CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) Price Hits $5.02 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $298,697.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00072351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,112,378 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

