Cloud (CLD) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Cloud has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cloud has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,891.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00705587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00169031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Cloud’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

