CMT Trading LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

CMT Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises 0.3% of CMT Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CMT Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,529. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52 week low of $234.02 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

