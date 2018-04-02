Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNH Industrial (CNHI) Share Price

News headlines about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3242842601775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 603,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,797. The stock has a market cap of $16,900.08, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.81 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

