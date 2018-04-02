Cobinhood One Day Volume Reaches $119.00 (CRYPTO:COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Cobinhood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood launched on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,100,652 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is not possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

