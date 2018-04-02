Cofound.it (CRYPTO:CFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $393,517.00

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Cofound.it has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Cofound.it token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Cofound.it has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $393,517.00 worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00697267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00174249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Cofound.it Token Profile

Cofound.it’s genesis date was March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cofound.it is cofound.it. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it. The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cofound.it

Cofound.it can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta, IDEX and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Cofound.it directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cofound.it must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cofound.it using one of the exchanges listed above.

