Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (UTF)

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 277,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,141. Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. Its portfolio of investments includes banks, electric, financial, insurance, industrials, airports, railways, toll roads, pipelines, gas distribution, real estate, water, telecommunications and utilities.

