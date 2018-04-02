Cohen & Steers Select (PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

PSF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 29,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,829. Cohen & Steers Select has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $29.16.

Cohen & Steers Select Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The preferred and other income securities are issued by the United States and non-the United States companies, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other diversified financials, as well as energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

