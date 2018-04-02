Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a market capitalization of $12,817.00 and $473.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coimatic 3.0 alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00697750 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00171847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. The official website for Coimatic 3.0 is coimatic.com.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Trading

Coimatic 3.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Coimatic 3.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coimatic 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coimatic 3.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.