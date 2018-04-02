CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $182,960.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00685245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00160801 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030072 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,022,741 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinPoker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.