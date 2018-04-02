CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ForkDelta and IDEX. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $194,287.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,022,741 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

