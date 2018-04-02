Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Macquarie raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $62,743.42, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $399,521.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,308.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $68,389.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,443,427 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 118,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 488,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 168,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/colgate-palmolive-cl-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.