Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colony NorthStar were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,454,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,309,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Colony NorthStar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,337,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colony NorthStar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Colony NorthStar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,221,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,572,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Steffens bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,438.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLNS opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Colony NorthStar Inc has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Colony NorthStar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

