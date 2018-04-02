ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $74,365.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011531 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossuscoinxt.org.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.