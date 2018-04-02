Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.31% of Columbus McKinnon worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.11, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $208.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

