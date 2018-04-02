Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

