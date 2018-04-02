Comcast (CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.76.

Comcast stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158,702.80, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

