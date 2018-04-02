Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Reduced by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297,966 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Elkhorn Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,023,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,537,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

