Global X Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,845,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,331,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,054,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,312,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,256,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,318,175,000 after buying an additional 6,467,802 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 33,195,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,358,000 after buying an additional 1,189,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,772,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,222,619,000 after buying an additional 701,219 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

