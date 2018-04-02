Comcast Co. (CMCSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

In other news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

