Commercial Metals (CMC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.36. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2,386.29, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, CAO Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,018,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 1,117,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

