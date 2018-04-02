Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.23 ($145.96).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €91.79 ($113.32) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($152.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €111.00 by Commerzbank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/commerzbank-analysts-give-bayer-bayn-a-111-00-price-target-updated.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.