Commerzbank set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.50 ($106.79) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.15 ($97.72).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock remained flat at $€88.05 ($108.70) during midday trading on Thursday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €47.22 ($58.30) and a 52-week high of €92.45 ($114.14).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commerzbank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €93.00 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/commerzbank-reiterates-93-00-price-target-for-sixt-six2-updated-updated.html.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.