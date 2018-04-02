Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 181,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Alphabet by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,840,000 after buying an additional 287,287 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,037.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market cap of $720,587.25, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,143.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

