Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.54, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,835,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 215.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 505,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/community-trust-bancorp-ctbi-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.