Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGO) Receives €53.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.31 ($65.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGO. Deutsche Bank set a €57.50 ($70.99) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cfra set a €51.00 ($62.96) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of SGO stock traded down €0.24 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.11 ($56.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($51.91) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($64.69). The stock has a market cap of $25,520.00 and a PE ratio of 16.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/compagnie-de-saint-gobain-sa-sgo-receives-53-31-consensus-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA is a France-based producer, processor and distributor of construction. It is engaged in four business activities: Innovative Materials, including the manufacture and distribution of flat glass, used in the automobile, construction and other sectors, as well as the production of high-performance materials, such as ceramics, plastics and abrasives, among others; Construction Products, focused on gypsum, and pipes, among other products; Building Distribution, specialized in the distribution of building materials to professionals and consumers, and Packaging, comprising the production of glass jars and bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.