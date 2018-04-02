Analyzing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & AAR (AIR)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and AAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 6.44% 31.01% 8.39% AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and AAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.44 billion 1.52 $479.00 million $12.14 20.74 AAR $1.77 billion 0.83 $56.50 million $1.45 29.26

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Ingalls Industries and AAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 2 5 0 2.50 AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus price target of $266.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. AAR has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats AAR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides fleet support services comprising ship technical and waterfront; naval architecture and marine engineering; integrated logistics support; technical documentation development; warehousing, asset management, and material readiness; operational and maintenance training development and delivery; software design and development; IT infrastructure support, and data delivery and management; and cyber security and information assurance services, as well as undersea vehicle and specialized craft development and prototyping services. Additionally, the company offers integrated missions solutions services; nuclear and environmental services; engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the oil and gas industry; nuclear management and operations, and environmental management services to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, local governments, and the private sector; and unmanned underwater vehicles designing and building services. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.