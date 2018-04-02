Comparing AAR (AIR) & Its Competitors

AAR (NYSE: AIR) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft & parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AAR to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62% AAR Competitors -0.28% 12.81% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AAR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 AAR Competitors 33 166 277 9 2.54

AAR presently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 5.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

AAR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $1.77 billion $56.50 million 29.29 AAR Competitors $5.31 billion $93.49 million 20.45

AAR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AAR rivals beat AAR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

