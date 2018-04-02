Comparing AAR (AIR) & Its Competitors
Posted by Kayla Brandon on Apr 2nd, 2018
AAR (NYSE: AIR) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft & parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AAR to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares AAR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AAR
|1.34%
|6.02%
|3.62%
|AAR Competitors
|-0.28%
|12.81%
|4.19%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for AAR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AAR
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|AAR Competitors
|33
|166
|277
|9
|2.54
AAR presently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than its rivals.
Dividends
AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft & parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 5.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Risk & Volatility
AAR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AAR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AAR
|$1.77 billion
|$56.50 million
|29.29
|AAR Competitors
|$5.31 billion
|$93.49 million
|20.45
AAR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Aircraft & parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
AAR rivals beat AAR on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About AAR
AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.
