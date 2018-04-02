Comparing Apache (NYSE:APA) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Apache (NYSE: APA) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Apache alerts:

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Apache has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.42 billion 2.29 $1.30 billion $0.24 160.33 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 9.04 $39.13 million N/A N/A

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache 20.32% 1.11% 0.41% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apache and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 6 9 2 0 1.76 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

Apache beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests). The Trustee of the Trust is Compass Bank. The function of the Trustee is to collect the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, to pay all expenses and charges of the Trust and distribute the remaining available income to the Unit Holders. The Trust does not operate the Subject Interests and is not empowered to carry on any business activity. It is a widely held fixed investment trust (WHFIT) and is classified as a non-mortgage widely held fixed investment trust (NMWHFIT) for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2016, 99% of the Trust’s estimated proved reserves consisted of natural gas reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.