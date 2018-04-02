Comparing Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Carnival (CUK)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Carnival pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Carnival has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 4.04 $124.00 million $1.51 27.34 Carnival $17.51 billion 0.77 $2.61 billion $3.82 16.91

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.95% 1.29% 0.56% Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus target price of $47.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Carnival.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal). The transport segment consists of open access systems that provide transportation, storage and handling services for freight, bulk commodities and passengers. The Company’s energy segment consists of systems that provide transportation, storage and distribution services. The Company’s communications infrastructure segment provides services and infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecommunication sectors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

