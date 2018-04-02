Reviewing CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) & The Competition

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Blowers & fans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CECO Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CECO Environmental and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 2 1 0 2.33 CECO Environmental Competitors 13 99 88 1 2.38

CECO Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $345.05 million -$3.02 million 16.63 CECO Environmental Competitors $579.56 million $36.73 million 13.95

CECO Environmental’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CECO Environmental. CECO Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CECO Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CECO Environmental pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental -0.88% 4.81% 2.01% CECO Environmental Competitors -12.90% -17.35% -6.91%

Risk & Volatility

CECO Environmental has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries. The Environmental segment designs and manufactures cyclone systems; scrubbers; regenerative thermal and catalytic oxidizers; dust collectors and baghouses; standard and engineered industrial ducting products; fabric filters and cartridge collectors; ventilation and exhaust systems for emissions and contaminants; and process cooling systems for steel in rolling mills. This segment also provides component parts for industrial air systems; and alternatives to traditional duct components, as well as custom metal engineered fabrication services. The Fluid Handling and Filtration segment designs and manufactures centrifugal pumps for corrosive, abrasive, and high temperature liquids; filter products for air and liquid filtration; precious metal recovery systems; carbonate precipitators; and air movement and exhaust systems for use in the aquarium/aquaculture, plating and metal finishing, food and beverage, chemical/petrochemical, wastewater treatment, desalination, and pharmaceutical markets. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, and compressor manufacturers; and transmission and distribution, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies directly and through sales representatives. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

