Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chunghwa Telecom to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 2.30% -19.53% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 182 516 733 24 2.41

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chunghwa Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion $1.28 billion 23.70 Chunghwa Telecom Competitors $14.90 billion $323.82 million 35.54

Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Chunghwa Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom competitors beat Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

