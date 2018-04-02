Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) vs. The Competition Financial Survey
Posted by Justin Noah on Apr 2nd, 2018
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chunghwa Telecom to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chunghwa Telecom
|17.08%
|10.57%
|8.68%
|Chunghwa Telecom Competitors
|2.30%
|-19.53%
|2.56%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chunghwa Telecom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Chunghwa Telecom Competitors
|182
|516
|733
|24
|2.41
As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chunghwa Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chunghwa Telecom
|$7.48 billion
|$1.28 billion
|23.70
|Chunghwa Telecom Competitors
|$14.90 billion
|$323.82 million
|35.54
Chunghwa Telecom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Chunghwa Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Chunghwa Telecom competitors beat Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
