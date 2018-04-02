Head to Head Review: Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) versus Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Golar LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Golar LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 Golar LNG Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Golar LNG Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.14 $37.99 million $0.70 31.44 Golar LNG Partners $433.10 million 2.81 $129.28 million $1.88 9.10

Golar LNG Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suburban Propane Partners. Golar LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% Golar LNG Partners 29.85% 17.19% 5.43%

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golar LNG Partners pays out 122.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golar LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners beats Suburban Propane Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

