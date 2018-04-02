Comparing Henry Schein (HSIC) & BIOLASE (BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ: BIOL) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BIOLASE alerts:

36.2% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Henry Schein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIOLASE and Henry Schein’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $46.93 million 0.89 -$16.85 million N/A N/A Henry Schein $12.46 billion 0.81 $406.29 million $3.60 18.29

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLASE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIOLASE and Henry Schein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Henry Schein 1 9 7 0 2.35

BIOLASE presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 515.76%. Henry Schein has a consensus target price of $82.31, indicating a potential upside of 25.04%. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Henry Schein.

Risk and Volatility

BIOLASE has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -35.91% -67.04% -39.50% Henry Schein 3.26% 19.70% 7.80%

Summary

Henry Schein beats BIOLASE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers. It offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems. Its brand, WaterLase, uses a combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures performed using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. It also offers its Diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its Waterlase and Diode systems use disposable laser tips of differing sizes and shapes depending on the procedures being performed.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides animal health products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, surgical and consumable products and services, and equipment; and medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners, and animal health clinics. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.