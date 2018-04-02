Comparing ITV (ITVPY) & Rogers Communications (RCI)

ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) and Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Rogers Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Rogers Communications 12.09% 30.65% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITV and Rogers Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rogers Communications 0 4 3 0 2.43

Rogers Communications has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. Given Rogers Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than ITV.

Volatility and Risk

ITV has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Rogers Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITV and Rogers Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.78 billion 1.69 $607.17 million $2.30 8.72 Rogers Communications $10.91 billion 2.10 $1.32 billion $2.71 16.41

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ITV. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Rogers Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ITV pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rogers Communications pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats ITV on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Cable segment include cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and telephony (phone) services for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Business Solutions segment is engaged in network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the enterprise, public sector and carrier wholesale markets. The Media segment has a portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, multi-platform shopping, digital media and publishing.

