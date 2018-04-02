Comparing Manchester United (MANU) & Dover Motorsports (DVD)

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manchester United and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Manchester United pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manchester United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $737.29 million 1.05 $49.68 million $0.27 71.11 Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.65 $8.42 million $0.10 21.00

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Dover Motorsports. Dover Motorsports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -0.23% 8.17% 2.66% Dover Motorsports 18.03% 7.31% 4.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manchester United beats Dover Motorsports on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc is engaged in the operation of a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. Its football operations primarily comprise various activities, such as its first team, reserve team, youth academy, global scouting networks and other operations, such as its sport science, medical and fitness operations at the Aon Training Complex. It operates in three sectors, including Commercial, Broadcasting and Matchday. Within the Commercial revenue sector, the Company monetizes its global brand through approximately three revenue streams, such as sponsorship; retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and mobile and content. It monetizes the value of its global brand and community of followers through marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies around the world. It markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand on a global basis.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land. The Nashville Superspeedway is a motorsports complex located on approximately 1,400 acres of land in Wilson County and Rutherford County, Tennessee. The Company promotes approximately six National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)-sanctioned events at the Dover International Speedway, including two races in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series professional stock car racing circuit, two races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series racing circuit, one race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing circuit and one race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East racing circuit.

