Comparing Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS: MITEY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 9.01% 5.48% 1.75% Jones Lang LaSalle 3.20% 13.55% 5.46%

Dividends

Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Jones Lang LaSalle pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Jones Lang LaSalle pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi Estate and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 0 4 5 0 2.56

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $157.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.82%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.41 billion 2.20 $915.24 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $7.93 billion 0.98 $254.20 million $9.16 18.69

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Mitsubishi Estate on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients. It delivers various real estate services (RES) across three geographic business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its RES is organized into five product categories: leasing; capital markets and hotels; property and facility management; project and development services, and advisory, consulting and other services. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

