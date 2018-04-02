Comparing NACCO Industries (NC) & Whirlpool (WHR)

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

This table compares NACCO Industries and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NACCO Industries and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and Whirlpool’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.39 $30.33 million N/A N/A Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.50 $350.00 million $13.74 10.95

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whirlpool beats NACCO Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.