Comparing Nexstar Media Group (NXST) & MSG Networks (MSGN)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) and MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexstar Media Group and MSG Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $88.38, indicating a potential upside of 32.89%. MSG Networks has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and MSG Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.26 $474.99 million $3.98 16.71 MSG Networks $675.35 million 2.52 $167.34 million $2.22 10.18

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and MSG Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 19.53% 14.44% 2.51% MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90%

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MSG Networks does not pay a dividend. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats MSG Networks on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

