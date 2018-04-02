Comparing North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) & Its Rivals

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE: NOA) is one of 30 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) $225.58 million $4.06 million 37.86 North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Competitors $3.83 billion $63.66 million -6.25

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA). North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) 0 0 2 0 3.00 North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Competitors 235 1118 1700 75 2.52

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.41%. Given North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) 1.82% 3.53% 1.42% North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 182.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)

North American Energy Partners Inc. provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction. Its Heavy Construction and Mining division is engaged in hard rock and oil sands mining, overburden removal, mine site development and mine reclamation. Its Industrial division offers services, which include site development, installation of underground utilities and piping, concrete foundations, facilities and infrastructure construction, and design/build services. The Tailings & Environmental Construction division performs a range of tailings, reclamation and environmental construction services, including oil sands tailings remediation; management of mine tailings; tailings dam and dyke construction, pipeline co-corridor construction, and tailings pipelines.

