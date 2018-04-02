Reviewing Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners and EnLink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners 0 5 7 0 2.58 EnLink Midstream 0 12 1 0 2.08

Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus price target of $57.77, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Phillips 66 Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners 44.16% 27.99% 10.33% EnLink Midstream 3.71% 0.23% 0.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and EnLink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners $1.17 billion 4.94 $461.00 million $2.59 18.33 EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.46 $212.80 million ($0.05) -291.00

Phillips 66 Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66 Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Phillips 66 Partners pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,080.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Phillips 66 Partners has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats EnLink Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

