Financial Survey: Sharps Compliance (SMED) versus Cemtrex (CETX)

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 0.33% 0.54% 0.39% Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharps Compliance and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sharps Compliance does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $38.19 million 1.91 -$1.29 million ($0.04) -113.50 Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.27 $4.38 million N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Compliance.

Volatility and Risk

Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Sharps Compliance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

