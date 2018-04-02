Comparing Sigma-Aldrich (SIAL) & Bioamber (BIOA)

Sigma-Aldrich (NASDAQ: SIAL) and Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma-Aldrich and Bioamber’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma-Aldrich N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioamber $8.27 million 0.30 -$22.47 million N/A N/A

Sigma-Aldrich has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioamber.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma-Aldrich and Bioamber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma-Aldrich 16.22% 13.72% 10.47% Bioamber -238.43% -48.72% -22.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Bioamber shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Bioamber shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigma-Aldrich and Bioamber, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma-Aldrich 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioamber 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bioamber has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2,825.53%.

Summary

Bioamber beats Sigma-Aldrich on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma-Aldrich Company Profile

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation is a life science and high technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, purchases and distributes a range of biochemical and organic chemical products, kits and services that are used in scientific research. It manufactures and distributes around 250,000 chemicals, biochemical and other essential products and approximately 46,000 equipment products. Its business unit structure is aligned into three business units: Research, Applied and SAFC Commercial. Its brands include Sigma-Aldrich, Sigma, Aldrich, Fluka, Riedel-de Haen, Supelco, SAFC, SAFC Biosciences, SAFC Hitech, Genosys, Proligo, Pharmorphix, Cerilliant, Vetec, BioReliance and Cell Marque. It offers its products and services to research and applied labs, pharmaceutical companies, universities, commercial laboratories, industrial companies, biotechnology companies and non-profit organizations, among others. It operates in around 37 countries and sells into approximately 160 countries.

Bioamber Company Profile

BioAmber Inc. (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc., is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products. Its geographical segments include Europe and North America. Its product pipeline includes the derivatives of bio-succinic acid, such as 1,4 Butanediol (1,4 BDO) and tetrahydrofuran (THF), and succinic acid-based polyesters, and C6 building block chemicals, such as adipic acid, caprolactam and hexamethylenediamine (HMDA). Its products are used in various applications, including polyurethanes, resins and coatings, de-icing and coolant solutions, fine chemicals, lubricants, carpets, engineering plastics and artificial leather products.

