Comparing South Jersey Industries (SJI) and Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries -0.28% 7.84% 2.60% Clean Energy Fuels -23.20% -15.55% -9.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for South Jersey Industries and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29 Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 1.81 -$3.49 million $1.23 23.02 Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 0.72 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -3.04

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Jersey Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clean Energy Fuels does not pay a dividend. South Jersey Industries pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Clean Energy Fuels on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream). Its segments include Gas utility operations (SJG), which consist primarily of natural gas distribution; Wholesale energy operations, which include the activities of SJRG and SJEX; SJE, which is involved in both retail gas and retail electric activities; On-Site energy production, which consists of Marina’s thermal energy facility; Appliance service operations, which include SJESP, and Corporate and Services segment, which includes the activities of Midstream.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains fueling stations; manufactures, sells and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; offers assessment, design and modification solutions to provide operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets, and transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users having no direct access to natural gas pipelines, among others.

