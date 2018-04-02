Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS:TGRVF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS: TGRVF) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tian Ge Interactiv to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ge Interactiv $125.62 million $35.09 million 26.67 Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors $118.03 million $49.12 million 10.91

Tian Ge Interactiv has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Tian Ge Interactiv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ge Interactiv N/A N/A N/A Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors 81.06% 6.23% 2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tian Ge Interactiv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ge Interactiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ge Interactiv Competitors 110 521 523 19 2.38

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Tian Ge Interactiv’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tian Ge Interactiv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tian Ge Interactiv rivals beat Tian Ge Interactiv on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

